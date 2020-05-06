Vancouver Police Have Seized Nearly $3 Million In Street Drugs

Vancouver police have seized more than 350 kilograms of street drugs, worth nearly $3 million.

Police made the announcement, Wednesday, following a four-month investigation. They also confiscated eight semi-automatic hand guns.

“We believe this will have a significant effect on the drug trade and will impact the health and safety of the local community,” said Insp. Bill Spearn in a news release.

He added that despite the pandemic, street drugs are still making it onto the streets.

#VPDNews: Vancouver Police have seized nearly $3 million worth of street drugs and eight handguns after a four-month investigation into the flow of illicit opioids into Metro Vancouver. https://t.co/xI2Kf93z21 pic.twitter.com/9rxaMDeFqK — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 6, 2020

Vancouver still has an opioid crisis on its hands, as the city saw eight suspected overdose deaths over a week in March. That was the highest number since August, 2019.

Eight people have been arrested in this latest investigation. They were later released without charges until there is a further investigation.

