Vancouver Police Have Seized Nearly $3 Million In Street Drugs

Dana Bowen | May 6, 2020
Photo: Vancouver Police Department

Vancouver police have seized more than 350 kilograms of street drugs, worth nearly $3 million.

Police made the announcement, Wednesday, following a four-month investigation. They also confiscated eight semi-automatic hand guns.

“We believe this will have a significant effect on the drug trade and will impact the health and safety of the local community,” said Insp. Bill Spearn in a news release.

He added that despite the pandemic, street drugs are still making it onto the streets.

Vancouver still has an opioid crisis on its hands, as the city saw eight suspected overdose deaths over a week in March. That was the highest number since August, 2019.

Eight people have been arrested in this latest investigation. They were later released without charges until there is a further investigation.

