B.C Launches Anti-Racism Task Force Amid Rise of Attacks Against Asian Heritage

Amid a rise in attacks against people of Asian heritage, B.C. is launching an anti-racism task force.

The Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society (VIRCS), which has been around since 1989, will help lead the force.

“It is very concerning that we are seeing an increase in racially motivated attacks toward people of Asian heritage since the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Citizens’ Services and responsible for Multiculturalism, in a release.

This year, Vancouver has seen 20 anti-Asian incidents, in comparison to 12 cases in all of 2019.

The society has been given $240,000 for the year to introduce initiatives to combat the rise in attacks.

Resilience BC, an anti-racism group, will also play a role in the new initiative.

VIRCS will collaborate with community leaders across B.C. to create innovative resources “to advance multiculturalism, support reconciliation with Indigenous communities and fight prejudice,” said David Lau, VIRCS executive director.

