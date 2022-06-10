6 Train Rides You Can Jump On To Explore BC This Summer

All aboard! A case of wanderlust and no place to go? Forget the planes and automobiles and opt for train travel instead.

These train rides in BC offer a front row seat to all corners of our beautiful province, so book your tickets now.

Train Rides in BC

Kettle Valley Steam Railway, Summerland



Experience a preserved section of the historic Kettle Valley Railway near Summerland. It has 16 kilometres of breathtaking vistas to explore along the way, from lush orchards and vineyards to unsurpassed views of Okanagan Lake from the Trout Creek Trestle Bridge 238 feet above the canyon floor.

The restored 1912 steam locomotive will bring the era back to life as you seemingly travel through time in a vintage passenger coach or open air car.

Kamloops Heritage Railway, Kamloops



To soak up more history, check out the Kamloops Heritage Railway. The historic railway operates throughout the year running trains within Kamloops.

The train is pulled by restored steam locomotive Canadian National Railway 2141, which is known as the “Spirit of Kamloops.”

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway, Surrey



Find this heritage railway in the Cloverdale area of Surrey. They offer several different train rides depending on the time of year.

They even host special train rides during Halloween and Christmas. But their signature offering allows guests to ride into the past as they travel through the farmlands to Sullivan Station and back.

Rocky Mountaineer Railtours, Vancouver



For a more luxurious travel experience, look no further than Rocky Mountaineer. The rail tour company based in Vancouver operates scenic trains on four rail routes in BC, as well as Alberta, Colorado and Utah.

Stretch your legs and your viewing angles in their bi-level glass-dome coaches that offer a glimpse into BC’s incredible scenery.

Kimberley’s Underground Mining Railway, Kimberley



The Kimberley mining railway has been in existence, in one form or another, for about 38 years and has since developed into a unique tourist attraction.

They offer a mining tour where you can ride the rails through the beautiful Mark Creek valley as you listen to the history of Kimberley and the Sullivan Mine.

VIA Rail, Vancouver

Take in all of BC’s natural beauty with a trek courtesy of VIA Rail. The rail company offers plenty of bucket list worthy trips.

Depart Vancouver on an adventure through the province and onto the pristine Banff and Lake Louise in Alberta.

