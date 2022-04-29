British Columbia is home to an abundance of bucket list worthy spots, including some hidden gems. And this tiny town tucked away in south central BC is definitely one of them.

Known as being Canada’s smallest city, Greenwood was once a thriving mining town in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

But it almost became a ghost town before WWII broke out.

Greenwood, A Tiny Town In BC

In the 1940s, it was an internment camp to more than 1,000 displaced Japanese people. After the war, many decided to stay and make Greenwood their home.

Greenwood became an incorporated city in 1897 and had a population of over 3,000 people by 1899.

Once proclaimed a city, it can never lose its designation, even if the population decreases. That is why now, with a population of about 700 people, it holds the title of Canada’s smallest city.

It’s also known for having the best tap water in the entire world.

The town’s history is often what draws people to visit but the hospitality is what gets them to stay.

Despite its small size, there’s a roadside motel and campsite to stay at while visiting.

There’s also over 60 heritage buildings that paint the landscape, with gingerbread trimmings, cupolas and turrets, each one evoking a storybook image all its own.

Make sure to stop by at Deadwood Junction and chat with the locals. Deadwood is a coffee shop and antique shop all in one, and has local artisan work for sale as well.

Greenwood, like most of the Boundary Country region, is also known for its outdoor recreation. There’s lots to explore, as there’s plenty of trails, rivers, lakes, and parks accessible year-round.

One of its biggest draws is the pristine Jewel Lake, located just 15 km outside of the town.

