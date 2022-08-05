Immerse Yourself In Nature At This Hidden Lakefront Lodge In BC

Dreaming of a getaway nestled in nature? Look no further than this lakefront lodge tucked away amongst the lush trees surrounding Harrison Lake.

The Lodge on Harrison Lake is a mere two minutes away from the village of Harrison Hot Springs, with plenty to see and do in the area.

The breathtaking property has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a romantic couples staycation, a trip with your four-legged BFF, or a family-friendly vacation.

It features a variety of waterfront accommodations, including the stunning Carriage House (sleeps up to six people), the Main Residence (comfortably sleeps 10 people), four guest suites (pet-friendly) and an all-new cabin (pet-friendly).

The cabin comfortably sleeps four people in two bedrooms with queen-size beds. It offers a full bathroom with a chic walk-in shower, an elegantly decorated kitchen and a private outdoor BBQ and entertaining area.

Every room in the cabin boasts gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows with waterfront views, so you can fall asleep to the tranquil sound of the waves lapping against the shoreline. A second cabin is expected to open sometime in 2023.

Guests can also take advantage of a cedar barrel sauna located on-site, and lots of other picturesque spots overlooking the lake.

It comes as no surprise that it’s becoming a popular wedding venue, but it’s also just a nice place to slow down and enjoy the soothing sights and sounds of nature right at your front door.

With its own private beach and dock, this spot can’t be beat. Plus, it’s close to some of the best fishing, hiking and water sports the region has to offer.

The Lodge on Harrison Lake

Address: 6155 Rockwell Drive, Harrison Hot Springs

