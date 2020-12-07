One of Vancouver’s best eateries has a brunch deal that can’t be beat.

The Flying Pig is offering 50% off its limited-edition brunch menu throughout the holidays at all of its locations.

You can enjoy the half-price dishes Dec. 12th until Jan. 1st.

Their brunch menu showcases the best of the west coast with a variety of comforting dishes.

Dig into favourites like their Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict and Brioche French Toast or their Wild Mushroom Chevre Frittata and traditional Country Style Breakfast.

The festive brunch will be available Wednesday through Sunday at the Flying Pig’s Yaletown, Gastown and Olympic Village locations.

Half-Price Brunch at The Flying Pig

When: Available Wednesday through Sunday from Dec. 12th 2020 to Jan. 1st 2021 (excluding Christmas Day)

Where: The Flying Pig’s Yaletown, Gastown and Olympic Village locations

