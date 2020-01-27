Surrey Dad Incorrectly Answers “Porn” To Google Question On Family Feud (VIDEO)

When the Ram family had their chance on Family Feud Canada, the Surrey dad may have revealed his google search tendencies.

The question was to name something you might Google repeatedly. The father, Atish Ram, was up one-on-one with a member from the other family, when he hit the buzzer first.

“Porn,” he answered and despite the eruption of laughter, he simply shrugged. (It was probably bound to come up.)

When it was time to see if that answer was on the board, the show’s host, Gerry Dee, left the command up to Ram. “Show me porn!” He called to the board.

Unfortunately porn was not one of the answers most frequently Googled, but it was a good guess.

When the board showed a big red X, Ram jokingly said, “Canadians,” with a shrug.

Ram was on the game show with his wife Mandy and their three kids: Tyler, Ryan and Jasmine. The family decided to audition because Ram’s father had loved gameshows, before his death two years ago.

“We already won with the experience and having it connected to my dad,” Ram said to Surrey Now-Leader. “It so happens that it aired on my dad’s birthday.”

The Surrey family may not have won on Family Feud, but they sure created a memory they’re not likely to forget.

