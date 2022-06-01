Surrey will host its first ever Car Free Day this June, and it looks to be one of the city’s most notable events this month.

On Saturday, June 11, 137 Street will transform into a ‘pedestrian paradise’ between 72A and 74 avenue with food trucks, family-friendly activities, live entertainment and a local artisan market.

Those 19+ will also have access to a beer garden.

Hosted by the Newton BIA, Car Free Day Surrey will celebrate the businesses in the area with booths and extended patios between noon at 8 p.m.

Food trucks scheduled to be on-site include: Japadog, Taco N Todo, Tornado Potato, and Wakwak Burger, among others.

There’s no admission to attend the all-ages community event, which will be free of cars to promote active transportation, such as walking, cycling and public transit. As a result, there will be no parking available on site. Attendees are asked to obey local parking laws when finding parking on the side streets, and be respectful of the neighbourhood.

Live Entertainment

Performers on the main stage include Ashleigh Ball, Daysormay, Meltt, NADUH, The Jins, Peak, Á’a:líya and Tess Anderson.

The DJ stage and dance zone will feature DESTINEAK, the Vancouver Street Dance Festival and City Entertainment.

Car-Free Day Surrey will also have a Family Zone with its own stage. Performers include the Robin Reddy Show and Mom Bop. In addition, children can also look forward to a juggler, balloon twister and face painter.

The event will run rain or shine.

Car Free Day Surrey 2022

When: From 12pm – 8pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022

Where: On 137th Street between 72A Ave and 74 Ave, Surrey

Admission: Free

