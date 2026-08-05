A “super” El Niño could be in the cards for Canada, but what does that mean for the country? Should we expect extreme weather? A dry winter? We cover everything you need to know about the potential El Niño this year.

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El Niño

The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in its monthly ENSO update that the “El Niño strengthened over the past month.”

“Alongside model forecasts, a strong coupling of the atmospheric and oceanic circulation across the Pacific contributes to very high confidence that El Niño will continue through early 2027. There is an 81% chance of a very strong El Niño during October-December that would rank among the largest El Niño events in the historical record going back to 1950.

In all, the El Niño continues to strengthen, and is expected to continue to do so through the end of the year. There is a 97% change that it will last through early spring 2027.

What Will The Weather Look Like in Canada?

ECCC’s Canadian Centre for Climate Modelling and Analysis is reportedly “forecasting a global mean surface temperature in 2026 of 1.44 ± 0.09 °C above pre-industrial levels.” This means that 2026 is going to be in the same temperature range as 2023 and 2025, which were the second and third hottest years on record to date.

According to the report, these increasing temperatures are partially due to the strong El Niño event in 2023-2024, made even worse by human-induced global-warming. It is virtually certain (>99%) that 2026 is set to be hotter than every year on record prior to 2023.

“On average, Canada is warming at more than twice the global rate, with Northern regions warming about three times as quickly,” says ECCC. “These rising temperatures have been accompanied by increasingly extreme heat waves attributed to climate change.”