These BC Narrows Whip Into A Frenzy Of Powerful Rapids & Whirlpools

BC is home to an abundance of natural beauty and this place is no exception.

Discover Skookumchuck Narrows on the Sunshine Coast to soak up a spectacle of a show put on by Mother Nature twice daily.

When the tide changes and the flow of saltwater switches—these incredibly powerful rapids reverse directions.

According to Sunshine Coast Tourism, the difference in water levels from one side of the turbulent rapids to the other can reach more than 9 feet.

There’s approximately 200 billion gallons of water flowing through the Skookumchuck Narrows, which connects the Sechelt and Jervis Inlets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karin Taylor (@karintaylorart) on Jul 6, 2020 at 9:45pm PDT

The Sechelt Rapids are best known for their one-of-a-kind whirlpools, which attract extreme kayakers and divers to the region from across the globe.

Visitors can reach Skookumchuck by taking an easy 4 km hike in Egmont—which takes about an hour to complete. Once you arrive at the Narrows, there are two viewing points to choose from: Roland Point (if you want to watch the “flood tide”) and North Point (if you want to see the “ebb tide” which is when all the whirlpool and tidal pool activity happens).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lyss (@alyssabosard) on Aug 4, 2020 at 8:37pm PDT

For more information and to determine the best possible viewing times, check out the website.

You Might Also Like:

Skookumchuck Narrows

Where: Sunshine Coast, B.C.

For more things to see and do in the province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.