Seattle’s Viral Matcha Brand Junbi is Popping Up at Lee’s Donuts in Gastown This Weekend

Vancouver’s matcha moment is about to get a boost and it’s happening inside one of the city’s most iconic donut shops. This weekend, Lee’s Donuts is teaming up with U.S.-based matcha café brand Junbi for a limited-time pop-up in Gastown, bringing a fresh mix of premium matcha drinks and classic donuts to the heart of the city.

A cross-border collab lands in Gastown

The three-day pop-up will take place at Lee’s Donuts’ Gastown location, right across from the Steam Clock at 199 Water Street.

Junbi, which opened its Seattle location on Capitol Hill last year, has quickly built a strong following for its colourful, matcha-forward menu. Now, it’s bringing that energy north for one of its first activations in Vancouver.

At the same time, Lee’s Donuts continues to lean into collaborations that keep the brand fresh while staying rooted in its classic appeal.

What makes Junbi different

Founded in 2017, Junbi has grown into one of the fastest-rising matcha café brands in the United States, with 13 locations and more on the way. The brand focuses on high-quality matcha sourced directly from Japan, using a farm-to-cup approach that prioritizes transparency and flavour.

As a result, its drinks aim to deliver a more balanced, sustained energy compared to traditional coffee-based options.

In addition, Junbi works with a master blender team tied to first-harvest farms in Japan, helping maintain consistent flavour across its menu, even amid a global matcha shortage.

What to expect at the pop-up

Throughout the weekend, Junbi will serve a curated selection of its signature matcha drinks, ranging from classic whisked matcha to more creative specialty options.

Meanwhile, Lee’s Donuts will offer its full lineup of freshly made favourites, including its iconic Honey Dip and Jelly Filled donuts.

Together, the pairing creates a simple but compelling mix: premium matcha and nostalgic Vancouver treats in one stop.

Dates and times

The pop-up runs for three days only:

Friday, April 3: 12 pm to 4 pm

Saturday, April 4: 11 am to 3 pm

Sunday, April 5: 11 am to 3 pm

Because quantities will be limited each day, early arrival is recommended.

A sign of what’s coming

Junbi’s visit also hints at something bigger.

The brand has plans to continue expanding across Seattle and is exploring opportunities in Vancouver, with more pop-ups expected in the future. As matcha continues to grow in popularity across the city, collaborations like this signal how global café concepts are starting to plug into Vancouver’s local food scene, often through partnerships with established names like Lee’s.

For now, though, this weekend offers a first taste.

And if the lineup is anything like Seattle’s, don’t be surprised if it draws a crowd.