Good News: The Sea-To-Sky Gondola Is Re-Opening Next Month

After a long wait, the Sea-To-Sky gondola is finally re-opening, the company announced Tuesday morning.

The gondola is set to re-open on Friday, February 14th, just in time for Valentine’s Day and the Family Day long weekend (February 17th).

The popular attraction was the victim of sabotage back in August 2019, when the main haul rope holding the gondola cars was cut. The incident occurred shortly after 4:00 am on August 10th, when nobody was aboard the gondola.

The RCMP investigation into the sabotage is still ongoing.

In October, the Sea-To-Sky gondola announced that it had received the replacement haul rope, shipped from Switzerland, and that new security features were also in the process of being implemented.

“We definitely have added the things common sense [brings] to mind – detection systems, deterrents, lights, camera, action, that kind of stuff is all out there now”, the General Manager of gondola said at the time.

To celebrate the re-opening, lift tickets during re-opening weekend will be 50% off.

According to Kirby Brown, Sea-To-Sky Gondola General Manager, the gondola is opening early than previously-anticipated.

“Our industry partners were there every step of the way, from assisting in the clean-up and assessing needs to delivering major components with absolutely no notice. Our amazing team rose to the challenge and have done everything required to get us back up and running as quickly as possible so we can get back to connecting people with nature and the beauty of Squamish,”

Like the beloved White Rock Pier, the Sea-To-Sky Gondola is back, and better than ever.

