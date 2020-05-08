It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and actor Ryan Reynolds made sure to give thanks to a Surrey teacher.

The Vancouver-based actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, this week, where he gave a shoutout to his brother.

His brother Patrick teaches third and fourth grade students at Coyote Creek Elementary School in Surrey.

“He’s an awesome guy. He’s also an artist, so he brings something special and magical to those kids each and every day, and I’m really proud of him,” said Reynolds during the show.

The actor also recently recorded a message to graduates of his old high school, Kitsilano Secondary. He then sent each student a pizza, from a favourite hangout spot in the area.

