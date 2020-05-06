An Otter Just Went For A Dip In A Vancouver Pool (PHOTOS)

While most people are stuck inside during quarantine, it seems one creature is out there, having a blast.

Jasmine Sallay-Carrington noticed a river otter going for a leisurely swim in her Vancouver pool the other day and caught it on video.

The family dog took notice too and started barking at the animal, as it swam around the perimeter of the pool.

The swim didn’t last long however, as the animal quickly scurried out and under the fence. The family lives near Jericho Beach and told Global News they think the otter lived in some hedges nearby.

But when those bushes were recently trimmed, Sallay-Carrington said it may have agitated the animal.

Vancouverites are used to seeing otters around the city, especially after the one that repeatedly ate koi fish at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Chinese Garden.

