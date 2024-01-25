Book A Cozy Cabin Stay For 50% Off At This BC Resort For A Limited Time Only

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to escape the city this winter — Rowena’s Inn on the River has got you covered.

Part of the Sandpiper Resort nestled in Harrison Mills, Rowena’s offers a memorable stay with its cozy cabins that you can now enjoy for 50% off for a limited time only.

RELATED: Whistler’s Magical Scandinave Spa Sprinkled With Snow Is The Ultimate Sanctuary

Rowena’s is having its Friends and Family Special now until Feb. 8, 2024 — meaning anyone who books a cabin stay during that time can do so for half the cost.

The special price applies to Rowena’s rustic studio-style cabins, luxury nature series cabins and even the historic Inn rooms.

Keep in mind there’s a two-night minimum stay required to take advantage of the deal. The deal can’t be applied with any other discounts or promotional offers and the price will increase if booked on a Friday or Saturday.

Classic Rustic Cabins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑅𝑜𝓌𝑒𝓃𝒶’𝓈 𝐼𝓃𝓃 𝒪𝓃 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝑅𝒾𝓋𝑒𝓇 (@rowenasinn)

Enjoy a romantic couple’s getaway with one of these classic studio cabins, named Fenn, Nelson, Phyllis, and Carol Anne’s. The Rustic Cabins are brimming with charm and each feature a king-size bed, wood-burning fireplace, and deep soaker tubs.

Luxury Cabins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meagan Gill (@megventures)

For a more luxurious stay, check out one of their nature series cabins. They’re available in one-bedroom (Coho and Heron), two-bedroom (Raven, Osprey, & Eagle), and three-bedroom (Kermode & Chinook) suites. The Luxury Cabins offer guests the same amenities as the classic Rustic Cabins, along with some added contemporary touches, including a gas fireplace and smart TV.

Woodland Cabins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑅𝑜𝓌𝑒𝓃𝒶’𝓈 𝐼𝓃𝓃 𝒪𝓃 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝑅𝒾𝓋𝑒𝓇 (@rowenasinn)

The newest additions to the resort are the contemporary Woodland Cabins. Stay and soak the day away in these gorgeous, modern cabins, each offering a deep cedar soak tub overlooking views of the river right from the comfort of your deck. They also come with equipped with gas fireplaces and smart TVs.

Colonial Inn Rooms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑅𝑜𝓌𝑒𝓃𝒶’𝓈 𝐼𝓃𝓃 𝒪𝓃 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝑅𝒾𝓋𝑒𝓇 (@rowenasinn)

Step back in time with a magical stay in the historic Rowena’s Inn. Each room has its own unique personality. There’s Charlie’s Room (queen-bed), Pete’s Room (king-bed), Betty-Ann’s Room (queen-bed), and Ivan’s Room (king-bed) to choose from.

Rowena’s Inn on the River 50% off deal

When: Now until Feb. 8, 2024

Where: Applies to rustic studio-style cabins, luxury nature series cabins and historic Inn rooms