Rosewood Furniture Is Hosting a Closing Sale With Massive Discounts

For over a decade, Rosewood Home & Condo has been a beloved fixture in Vancouver, adorning homes with modern, hand-crafted solid wood furniture. As the brand’s owner retires, Rosewood Home & Condo invites you to indulge in their Grand Farewell Sale, celebrating unmatched quality, craftsmanship, and style with discounts up to 75% off.

Discovering Opulence at Rosewood

Rosewood Home & Condo has been synonymous with luxury since they opened their doors in 2011. Fashioned from sustainable Indian rosewood and acacia, premium leather, and expertly welded steel, the furniture at Rosewood Home & Condo rises above mere functionality. Each handcrafted piece stands as a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to impeccable artistry and quality that will stand the test of time.

Customizable Options



What makes the brand even more unique is their dedication to personalization. Their modular bed frames epitomize this ethos, providing a customized experience. You can handpick from a floating platform, drawer or hydraulic storage base. Then select your wood finish and headboard option, to create a tailor-made solution that aligns perfectly with your unique style and storage needs.

Their iconic custom Rosewood Dining Tables are another popular choice. You can select your size, wood finish & choose between a live edge or tapered style. Finally, take your pick from five gorgeous leg options to create a one of a kind dining experience. Impressing your friends and family with your sense of style has never been more affordable.



Irresistible Offers



For a limited time, enjoy discounts of up to 75% off on a wide selection of premium hardwood furniture and designer Italian sofas. Whether you’re furnishing a new home, renovating, or seeking to elevate your space, now is the perfect time to acquire these pieces at a massive discount. Rosewood Home & Condos’ Grand Farewell Sale is your opportunity to invest in luxury furniture without breaking the bank. Their categories include living room, bedroom, dining room, lighting, office furniture & vanities.

Crafting Your Dream Space with Rosewood



Explore their range of custom hardwood furniture and experience the luxury of bespoke design. Whether you’re in need of a stunning new bed and matching nightstands or a handcrafted solid wood dining table and chairs that you will enjoy lively dinners over for years to come, Rosewood Home & Condo offers customizable options to bring your dream space to life.

Limited Time Offer



Discover unbeatable deals at Rosewood Home & Condo’s Grand Farewell Sale. Hurry in – this exclusive event is only available for a very limited time. Visit them at 733 Marine Dr, North Vancouver. Elevate your space with premium hardwood furniture and designer sofas at prices you won’t find anywhere else. Can’t make it to the showroom? No problem. Shop the collection online at exoticrosewood.com and take advantage of the closing sale from the comfort of your home. With inventory disappearing fast, now is the time to invest in pieces that you will enjoy for years to come.



Rosewood Home & Condo is bidding farewell with a spectacular Grand Farewell Sale, marking the end of an era while celebrating a legacy of quality and craftsmanship. Visit Rosewood Home & Condo at 733 Marine Dr, North Vancouver, and seize the moment before it’s gone! You can also shop the sale at www.exoticrosewood.com

