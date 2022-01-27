We’ve all been there before, seemingly at the worst of times. You just put a load into the washer or dryer, fully loaded the dishwasher, or just stocked the refrigerator and then suddenly it stops working.

You call a big box company to help you out, but there is a shortage of parts and the repair may take 4 weeks or more. It’s a surprisingly everyday problem that is stressful and leaves you feeling stranded.

However, a local company has figured out a way around parts availability and has become a life saver for many families across the lower mainland.

Parts Availability; A Common Struggle

A common struggle is the fact that most appliances are no longer just plug and go. Today’s machines are ‘smarter’ and therefore require skilled and knowledgeable experts, service technicians and very specific parts.

As with all technical items, there is a certain amount of time before the parts need an update or replacement.

Parts availability issues are nothing new. In fact, most appliance providers state the majority of customer calls revolve around parts inventory.

The pandemic has played a role in supply. Production has been slower due to many parts suppliers having to decrease operations due to strict COVID-19 protocols. This directly impacts the shipment of parts to manufacturers or dealers across the globe. Having enough shippers to get to multiple locations on time is also a struggle.

As a result, many customers find themselves waiting 4-8 weeks for parts to arrive.

A Reliable Source

As big box companies struggle, Vancouver’s Handy Appliances has been able to utilize multiple distributors for parts – something similar businesses don’t utilize.

This has allowed them to build up their inventory and their popularity for providing a quick turnaround.

Knowing that this isn’t just a Metro Vancouver issue, Handy Appliances also provides service in the Fraser Valley and throughout the Sea to Sky corridor.

The next time you find yourself in the situation of needing parts for your appliance, call the local company that is saving people both time and money.

Handy Appliances

Address: 1398 E 49th Ave #100, Vancouver, BC V5W 2J5

Website

This story is part of our Expert Advice series made in partnership with local professionals in the community.