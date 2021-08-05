These Croissant Waffles With Toppings Are The Dessert We Didn’t Know We Needed

Do you like croissants? How about waffles? Well imagine combining all the best things of the two and you get…the croffle.

People have just discovered this deliciousness hybrid food and they can’t get enough. This delectable dessert is a cross between a croissant and a waffle and it is currently available at the Richmond Night Market.

With every bite a perfect combination of crunch and sweetness, this is turning out to be the must-try dessert of the summer!

More About The Croffle

Created by “Crunching Croffle”, you can only get this beautifully combined treat at the recently opened Richmond Night Market.

The dessert is made by getting croissant dough and baking it in a waffle maker. Sweet toppings of your choice are then added to bring this hybrid treat to a whole new level.

The final result is a rich buttery flavoured treat, with a light crunchy texture of a croissant on the outside, and a soft and chewy waffle texture on the inside.

Flavours To Try

You can get a number of delicious options with your croffle, the most popular appear to be the Oreo Dream and Choco Banana (featured below).

Here are the flavours currently being offered:

Oreo Dream: whipped cream and a load of oreos and chocolate

Rocky Mountain: S’mores flavoured with marshmellows and chocolate

Choco Banana: nutella and freshly sliced bananas

Caramel Croffle: whipped cream, caramel and Lotus Biscoff cookie

Original: the “plain option” dusted with powdered sugar

The Crunching Croffle

Location: Booth F35 at the Richmond Night Market

Cost: Try a Plain one for $7 or a flavoured one for $9. If you buy 2, you’ll get a $1 off.

