The Richmond Night Market Is Now Open and Here’s A Sneak Peek Inside

The Richmond Night Market was one of the most anticipated events of the summer, and opening weekend attendance confirmed it.

The market opened to the public on Friday, after being closed for over 16 months and facing numerous delays this year. The public seemed to have missed the event as the crowds were larger than expected and will need to be further managed moving forward.

However, the opening weekend was overall deemed a success according to the owner, Raymond Cheung.

RELATED: First Look Inside Richmond’s Brand New Lavenderland (Photos)

Photos shared online capture the crowds over the weekend and the popular food items being sold. Many people were shown enjoying the return of the event, whereas others had concerns on safety as social distancing wasn’t being maintained.

Cheung noted the grand opening was busier than anticipated, and people were staying longer than intended. As a result, fewer tickets will be sold during certain times to limit the amount of people inside the event moving forward.

To ensure public safety, organizers have also implemented changes this year to help manage crowds and manage social distancing.

Look Inside The 2021 Richmond Night Market:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big 🥤Screen 🍿 (@mistloner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richmond Night Market (@richmondnightmarket)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 友藏 (@youzang2012)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitch Bornia (@mitchimob)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar (@oscar_t_van)

Food at the Richmond Night Market

You can see the full list of their new food offerings here (in addition to classic favourites).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @crunchingcroffle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhea Mendoza (@bheanmndza)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ClawRawr (@claw.rawr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L U (@eatingoutwith_lu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yunny (@x.yunny.x)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓢𝓸𝓹𝓱𝓲𝓪+𝓙𝓸𝓷 | Vancouver Foodies (@sopheats)

The Night Market will continue to run every evening from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. until September 6th.

For more local updates across Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.