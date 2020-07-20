A Retired BC Ferries Vessel Was Just Listed For Sale on Craigslist

A BC Ferries vessel, that recently retired, is up for grabs on Craigslist.

Earlier this summer, Pacific Boat Brokers put up an ad on Vancouver Craigslist for the North Island Princess ferry.

For $159,000, you can own this 61 metre boat with a capacity of 150 people. It also carries up to 38 vehicles.

According to the BC Ferries profile of the ship, it can travel at a top speed of 13 knots and has a horse power of 1.609.

The vessel was first constructed in 1958 and retired from its Powell River-to-Texada Island route in June. BC Ferries replaced it with a hybrid electric ferry called the Island Discovery.

