TransLink Might Enter The Real Estate Business in Vancouver

On top of running public transit in the city, it looks like TransLink may be entering the real estate market as well.

A recent study, by Coriolis Consulting, looked at how transit nearby can boost the value of housing. It also considered how to utilize this additional land value.

One way the study suggests Vancouver does that is by getting TransLink to play a role in creating affordable and transit-oriented housing.

Geoff Cross, vice president of transportation planning and policy with TransLink, provided the report to the Mayors’ Council.

“Given that investment in TransLink’s rapid transit system can create such a significant share of land value uplift for developments in this region, it is reasonable for TransLink to capture more of this value to help fund regional objectives,” Cross wrote.

TransLink could potentially participate in urban development and implement a benefitting area tax. Proceeds for this would go toward creating new housing.

A senior planner, Mark Seinen, has prepared a report recommending this role for TransLink.

