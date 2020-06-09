Here’s The B.C. Cities With The Highest Rate of COVID-19 Cases

While B.C. has been doing well in flattening the curve, some parts of the province are doing better than others.
B.C. health officials released data that gives a closer look at which parts of the province are particularly struggling. It also shows the rate of cases per 100,000 people.
“The Lower Mainland was disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
B.C. has had a total of 2,659 COVID-19 cases, but the City of Vancouver has been responsible for the highest raw number of test-positive cases at 540.
- Vancouver: 540
- Fraser South: 523
- Fraser North: 411
- Fraser East: 367
- North Shore/Coast Garibaldi: 259
- Okanagan: 97
- Richmond: 88
- Thompson Cariboo Shuswap: 65
- North Vancouver Island (including Sunshine Coast): 59
- South Vancouver Island: 42
- Northern Interior: 36
- Central Vancouver Island: 25
- East Kootenay: 18
- Northeast: 14
- Northwest: 14
- Kootenay Boundary: 12
Fraser East had the highest rate of infection, with 100 confirmed cases per 100,000 people.
B.C. health officials announced 29 new COVID-19 cases over three days, Monday, and no new deaths.
The province has been slowly easing quarantine restrictions, with Phase 3 set to happen soon.
