Here’s The B.C. Cities With The Highest Rate of COVID-19 Cases

Dana Bowen | June 9, 2020
COVID-19 testing
Photo: Penn State Health / Flickr

While B.C. has been doing well in flattening the curve, some parts of the province are doing better than others.

B.C. health officials released data that gives a closer look at which parts of the province are particularly struggling. It also shows the rate of cases per 100,000 people.

“The Lower Mainland was disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

B.C. has had a total of 2,659 COVID-19 cases, but the City of Vancouver has been responsible for the highest raw number of test-positive cases at 540.

  •  Vancouver: 540
  •  Fraser South: 523
  •  Fraser North: 411
  •  Fraser East: 367
  •  North Shore/Coast Garibaldi: 259
  •  Okanagan: 97
  •  Richmond: 88
  •  Thompson Cariboo Shuswap: 65
  •  North Vancouver Island (including Sunshine Coast): 59
  •  South Vancouver Island: 42
  •  Northern Interior: 36
  •  Central Vancouver Island: 25
  •  East Kootenay: 18
  •  Northeast: 14
  •  Northwest: 14
  •  Kootenay Boundary: 12

Fraser East had the highest rate of infection, with 100 confirmed cases per 100,000 people.

covid-19 cases bc

Photo: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

B.C. health officials announced 29 new COVID-19 cases over three days, Monday, and no new deaths.

The province has been slowly easing quarantine restrictions, with Phase 3 set to happen soon.

