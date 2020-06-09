Here’s The B.C. Cities With The Highest Rate of COVID-19 Cases

While B.C. has been doing well in flattening the curve, some parts of the province are doing better than others.

B.C. health officials released data that gives a closer look at which parts of the province are particularly struggling. It also shows the rate of cases per 100,000 people.

RELATED: The Canada-U.S. Border Reopening This Month Has Health Officials Concerned

“The Lower Mainland was disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

B.C. has had a total of 2,659 COVID-19 cases, but the City of Vancouver has been responsible for the highest raw number of test-positive cases at 540.

Vancouver: 540

Fraser South: 523

Fraser North: 411

Fraser East: 367

North Shore/Coast Garibaldi: 259

Okanagan: 97

Richmond: 88

Thompson Cariboo Shuswap: 65

North Vancouver Island (including Sunshine Coast): 59

South Vancouver Island: 42

Northern Interior: 36

Central Vancouver Island: 25

East Kootenay: 18

Northeast: 14

Northwest: 14

Kootenay Boundary: 12

Fraser East had the highest rate of infection, with 100 confirmed cases per 100,000 people.

B.C. health officials announced 29 new COVID-19 cases over three days, Monday, and no new deaths.

The province has been slowly easing quarantine restrictions, with Phase 3 set to happen soon.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.