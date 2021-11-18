7 Date Ideas For A Rainy Day In Richmond That Are Actually Fun

It seems as though Raincouver is here to stay. But luckily for us, Metro Vancouver has plenty of fun things to do and see during the gloomy rain-drenched months.

Check out one of these Richmond activities that are an awesome way to spend a date night out and will keep you both warm and dry.

Rainy Date Night Ideas in Richmond

Perfect your putting

Bring out your inner competitive sides by challenging one another to a game of mini golf. West Coast Mini Putt is the place to do just that. Inspired by art, the open-concept 18-hole course is divided by light and black light. It’s a challenging course for everyone.

Location: 7391 Elmbridge Way

Act like a kid again by going go-karting

All those young at heart can enjoy a date day by going indoor go-karting at TBC Indoor Racing, where they can reach speeds of up to 75 kms per hour. Or try the Italian-made electric prokarts at SPEEDERS Indoor ProKarts. Their go-karts are capable of speeds exceeding 70 kms per hour.

Location: TBC Indoor Racing (2100 Viceroy Place), SPEEDERS Indoor ProKarts (13471 Crestwood Place)

eSpot

The couple that games together, stays together. Check out the video arcade hotspot known as eSpot. It features pool tables, electronic darts and a 52-console e-gaming center. Find everything from redemption games like claw machines to rhythm games like Gitadora.

Location: 8181 Cambie Road

Go cosmic bowling at Lucky 9 Lanes

Bowling is always a good idea. Head to Richmond’s Riverport Entertainment Complex for a classic bowling date. Lucky 9 Lanes boasts 28 10-pin lanes, 12 5-pin lanes and a fully equipped arcade. It also offers cosmic bowling for those looking for some glow-in-the-dark fun. Get some food and drinks while you’re at it, at Monkey 9 Brew Pub located on-site.

Location: 150-14200 Entertainment Blvd

Marvel at magical installations at Moon & Back Gallery

Visit Moon and Back Gallery for an immersive experience you won’t soon forget. The gallery is filled with optical illusions and artistic displays that allow visitors to become a part of the digital art and lose themselves in an alternative universe.

Location: 150-12111 Bridgeport Road

Hit the slots at River Rock Casino

Visit Richmond’s largest casino to find a wide variety of entertainment and food options for your next night on the town. Spend some time at the casino playing table games or test your luck by hitting up the slot machines.

Location: 8811 River Road

Escape together

Team work makes the dream work. Escape together at EXIT Richmond. The escape room will test your critical thinking skills, plus it’s just a fun time. Whether you make it out or not, you’ll surely learn a lot about one another in the process.

Location: 9111 Beckwith Road

