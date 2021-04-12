This Secluded BC Beach House Is The Spring Staycation We Could All Use

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for your next adventure. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Once travel restrictions ease, take off to Quadra Island for a magical stay at this stunning beach house.

The entire cottage is available to be booked out on Airbnb. It can sleep up to four guests with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The oceanfront property can be found on the southeast coast of Quadra Island, offering up unsurpassed views across the Sutil Channel.

If you’re lucky, you may even spot some humpback whales, orcas, seals or eagles.

The open-concept 650 square foot space also comes equipped with a full kitchen, gas fireplace, BBQ and sun deck to take in all those views from.

Quadra Island Beach House

Where: About 5 kms from Quathiaski Cove

Cost: Approximately $214 per night

Book: Available on Airbnb

