PornHub is Offering Free Premium Memberships to Canadians

In order to help flatten the curve, PornHub is doing their part by offering free premium memberships.

As more of the country stays at home and learns to self-isolate, many are turning to the porn website for something to do.

As of March 17th, PornHub’s traffic has gone up by 7.2% in Canada, while it has reached 6.4% more in the U.S. That’s on top of their usual 120 million viewers, daily.

Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe 🔥 https://t.co/ZponKGKSJn #StayHomehub pic.twitter.com/DxWJGBnNkC — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 24, 2020

So, to help people continue to self-isolate, the website is offering free premium services until April 23rd.

“So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe,” the company writes.

The premium account usually costs $9.99 per month in the U.S. In order to get the free membership, you must agree to self-isolate and wash your hands regularly.

