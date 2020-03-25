PornHub is Offering Free Premium Memberships to Canadians

Dana Bowen | March 25, 2020
News
Pornhub
Photo: @sickhews / Unsplash.com

In order to help flatten the curve, PornHub is doing their part by offering free premium memberships.

As more of the country stays at home and learns to self-isolate, many are turning to the porn website for something to do.

RELATED: Sex Toy Sales are Up 135% in Canada Amidst Self-Isolation

As of March 17th, PornHub’s traffic has gone up by 7.2% in Canada, while it has reached 6.4% more in the U.S. That’s on top of their usual 120 million viewers, daily.

So, to help people continue to self-isolate, the website is offering free premium services until April 23rd.

“So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe,” the company writes.

The premium account usually costs $9.99 per month in the U.S. In order to get the free membership, you must agree to self-isolate and wash your hands regularly.

For more stories in Vancouver, head to our News section.

Log in or create an account to save content