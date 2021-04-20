Playland Plans To Open On Weekends This May With All The Classic Attractions

With many things being closed, Playland is announcing some good news. The beloved amusement park plans to reopen for weekends this May.

Back are some of the favourite attractions that park goers have missed such as the games, rides, attractions and the food.

Playland Opening Details

The amusement park will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-5pm throughout May. The operating dates, however, will expand to more days and nights when the summer arrives.

Because the park will be operating at a reduced capacity in order to practice social distancing and complying with health protocols, tickets will be limited and people are encouraged to reserve them online.

They will also be “cashless”, so be prepared to pay with Google/Apple pay or tabbing enabled cards.

Enjoy Rides Safely

Ride passes will be available as the season will be offering all of the fan favourites, including the Enterprise, Scrambler and Hell’s Gate.

Playland is stating that guests should comply with public health orders, and not travel outside of their local health authority, and stick to their guidelines if attending the attraction.

You can reserve your tickets online beginning April 20.

