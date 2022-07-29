This City Nestled Between Two Lakes Has One Of BC’s Most Affordable Lifestyles

One of the only positives of pandemic life is the number of people who now have the flexibility to work remotely.

With that newfound freedom and flexibility, why not take full advantage and move to a city surrounded by nature and scenery that makes you feel like you’ve never worked a day in your life?

We’ve found that place; the city of Penticton. Unlike the hustle and bustle of the city, there’s no absurd evening traffic, no overcrowded buses and there aren’t a million other people trying to get to the same place you’re going on a Friday night. Not to mention it has one of the most affordable lifestyles in all of BC.

Nestled between the picture-perfect Okanagan and Skaha lakes, and one of the best year-round climates in Canada, Penticton residents are living the dream; spending their day to day in a place most of us are lucky to visit on holiday.

Surrounded by more than 100 wineries within 20 minutes, and dubbed Canada’s craft beer capital by Lonely Planet, Penticton will give you that perfect glass of happiness that’s almost as incredible as your view.

Location, Location, Location

For many looking to move, it’s all about location. Penticton has just that. It’s an adventure paradise with countless things to see and do.

Try rock climbing at Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park or hike the historic Kettle Valley Railway Trail. If you’re more into the extremes, avid mountain bikers have to check out Three Blind Mice or Campbell Mountain.

When it comes to water activities, it’s hard to beat paddling, sailing or kiteboarding on the picturesque Okanagan Lake or Skaha Lake.

If floating is more your style, look no further than the city’s River Channel. All you need is a floaty, some sunscreen and a few friends to spend the day drifting down the river.

Penticton isn’t just for the spring and summer. There are just as many activities to take part in during the colder months.

In about a half-hour drive, you can find yourself at Apex Mountain Resort where you can spend the day downhill skiing, snowboarding or ice skating.

If you’re more into flat surfaces, you can opt for cross-country skiing or snowshoeing at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre which is only a 45-minute drive from Penticton. The city is also home to free outdoor public skating rinks and numerous snowshoeing trails nearby.

Holiday Lifestyle in Penticton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Penticton (@visitpenticton)

You may visit Penticton for a weekend getaway or summer holiday, but have probably never imagined staying there all year round.

Whoever said there’s too much of a good thing has never lived in Penticton. Feeling like you’ve beat the Monday blues for good, you’ll have that no-stress holiday feeling for as long as you’re there.

Penticton features seven public beaches, two pristine lakes and regularly hosts neighbourhood block parties.

It’s not only the breathtaking views or seemingly never-ending activities right outside your door that will have you wanting to make the move. The general vibe in Penticton is a lot more relaxed, allowing you to completely rid yourself of that constant city stress.

Again, if you can work anywhere, why not Penticton? It’s a slower way of life with so much to do right outside your door.

When you eventually do need to get some work done, there are plenty of places to do it. Penticton has a number of adorable cafes and coworking spaces where people can connect while getting their tasks done in a more cooperative yet relaxed atmosphere.

Cowork Penticton offers a downtown coworking office and community hub with drop-in workspaces, bookable meeting rooms and monthly dedicated memberships. There’s also other local unique businesses that offer hot desking spaces, so you’re sure to find a workstation that suits your needs.

Penticton is home to workers from all walks of life.

In a recent study, it was found that Penticton has been attracting more remote workers over the past few months, most of which were people relocating from Metro Vancouver.

In fact, the largest group of Penticton’s newest residents who arrived between May and July were between the ages of 31-44 (the second-largest group were kids).

Of the 301 new residents who arrived since January 2022, 18 per cent are under age 18, 72 per cent are between the ages of 19-65, and 10 per cent are age 65 plus.

As for their reasons for making the move to Penticton, 31% said they moved for a job and 14% said it was because they moved because they’re a remote worker.

Penticton Median Home Prices

As Vancouver becomes less and less affordable, many are opting to move away from the city. With one of BC’s most affordable lifestyles and great year-round weather, you might just be able to keep a few extra dollars in your pocket living in Penticton.

All-in-all, living in a tourist town has its perks, no matter your age or what your interests are. So if you work remotely, what are you waiting for? Make Penticton your home.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

This is branded content brought to you by the City of Penticton. To learn more about, please visit them online.