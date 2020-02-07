Parq Vancouver Has a Little Bit Of Everything For A Valentine’s Day Staycation

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special someone or your BFF—Parq Vancouver has something for everyone.

With special events and deals for the occasion, it’s the perfect place for either a staycation or just a date night out.

Enjoy a luxurious stay at the Douglas Autograph Collection

Step inside one of the city’s most elegant boutique hotels with 188 luxurious rooms—all offering lush linens, specialty bath amenities and incredible views. They have a variety of suites that combine modern touches with some more industrial finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows. While it’s extravagant, it manages to maintain a cozy feel. Order breakfast in bed and you may never want to leave your room. And what is a getaway without your four-legged BFF? The hotel is pet friendly so your entire family can enjoy a luxurious night away together. Prices start at $379 per night.

Treat yourself to a spa treatment followed by high tea

Treat yourself to the R&R you deserve with a couples massage. Or if you’re looking for a Galentine’s Day activity—nothing beats a spa day followed by a high tea service in your own private room overlooking the city. After a relaxing afternoon, head over to The Glamoury to get your hair and makeup done before heading out for the night.

Soak up the views in their rooftop hot tub

If you stay at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, The Douglas Autograph Collection or receive a spa treatment, you will have access to their rooftop patio which features unsurpassed views and a hot tub to enjoy them from.

You Might Also Like:

Dinner at The Victor

Parq Vancouver has a plethora of dining options, including The Victor. The bustling eatery is offering new menu items for Valentine’s Day, which include: freshly shucked Olympia oysters, twice baked goat cheese souffle, truffle linguine, Nova Scotia lobster thermidor, double cut cowboy ribeye and more. Save room for dessert, they’re whipping up a Croquembouche for two. It’s made up of pastry puffs piled into a cone with threads of caramel. Their take on the French dessert also includes chocolate and strawberry cream.

Dinner at Honey Salt

Another popular spot for dinner is Honey Salt. They are featuring a three-course menu for Valentine’s Day featuring B.C. Dungeness crab risotto, beef wagyu carpaccio, black cod bouillabaisse and PEI beef tenderloin. For $129 per couple you can reserve a VIP booth, which includes a floral arrangement to take home, a bottle of tableside Prosecco and personalized take-away macarons. Live music will also be taking place in the lounge, starting at 7 p.m.

Sip cocktails and take in a musical performance

After an evening of gambling, check out a Dueling Pianos performance at the Lotus Whiskey Tea Lounge just steps away from the casino. This is a special event just for Valentine’s Day and it starts at 9:30 p.m.

XO party at D6

Enjoy a selection of handcrafted libations by the fireplace, along with DJs, live performances and an art installation at the D6 lounge this Valentine’s Day. If you love R&B music, this is definitely the event for you. There will also be a vodka tasting and dessert room, photo booth and more. General admission tickets are $20.

