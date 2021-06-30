Parq Vancouver To Reopen July 1 With New Games and Slots

With casinos reopening in the third step of BC’s restart plan, Parq Vancouver will be ready to entertain again bright and early at 7 a.m. on July 1.

After being closed for 15 months, Parq Vancouver will return with new safety measures in place, as well as new games, slots and VIP gaming salons.

In accordance to the restart plan, Parq has enhanced health and safety measures and revamped the gaming experiences to meet provincial health protocols.

With the reopening will come 2 brand new exclusive full-service salons, KOI and Luna with VIP service.

The gaming floors have also be reconfigured to allow for distancing between tables and slots.

Plexiglass barriers have also been installed on the gaming floor, and capacity limits will be enforced throughout the casino, private salons, restaurants and lounge areas.

In addition to the casino, both hotels, D/6 Bar & Lounge, BC Kitchen, as well as restaurants Honey Salt and The Victor are officially open.

