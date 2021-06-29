Here’s What To Expect When Nightclubs Reopen In Vancouver This Week

It may seem surreal but it appears nightclubs are actually going to be opening up once again.

B.C. is gearing up to enter Step 3 of the Restart Plan. With over 75% of residents vaccinated and case numbers decreasing, the nightclubs have been giving a green light but with some modifications.

It is expected the the nightclubs will be opening with their regular business hours starting July 1.

Cabana Lounge is one of the nightclubs preparing for opening up with safety measures in place.

Ritesh Maisuria (Tubbs), the VIP host, told 604Now that you can expect some changes coming up.

They are aiming to open back up with regular hours, but with a limited capacity. So the club will also not be able to make a guest list. They will also only be offerings table service, and there will be no dance floor at this time.

However, he is not worried about, stating that “for a venue like cabana lounge, we have optimal seating and lots of socially distanced booths to choose from.”

Photo: Cabana Lounge

In addition to the changes, Cabana Lounge will have a COVID-19 safety plan in place which includes ongoing sanitation through the night. According to public health, customers wearing masks will be recommended but not mandatory. However the staff will be wearing masks.

“To be honest we are just excited to be able to bringing our staff back and to service our clients who have missed going out,” adds Maisuria.

Nightclubs is in the same category as casinos which are also expected to be opening up with some changes.

