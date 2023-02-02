5 Ways To Spend The Off-Season At This Dreamy Beachfront Resort In Tofino

While many believe there’s no place like home, we like to think there’s no place like Tofino. And when in Tofino, there’s no place quite like Pacific Sands Beach Resort.

It’s as beachfront as it gets — with BC’s rugged coastline on full display no matter what accommodation you’re staying in.

Which is saying a lot, because Pacific Sands features a vast variety of awe-inspiring accommodations.

Stay in one of their lighthouse, oceanside, beachfront or lodge suites. Or pamper yourself even further by booking a beach house, the sunset house at Rosie Bay or one of their signature hot tub suites.

All suites are immersed in nature and allow guests to fall asleep to the soothing sounds of waves gently crashing upon the shore.

And believe it or not — this dreamy oasis is even more magical during the off-season, when the quietness allows you to become truly still, so you can fully take in your surroundings.

These are just a few of the best ways to spend the off-season at Pacific Sands:

Hit the waves at your front door



The beach is right at your front door — so take advantage if it. Enjoy on-site surfboard and wet suit rentals at the Surf Shack — not to mention, awesome lessons with Surf Sister Surf School. It’s fun for any skill level, whether you’re just starting out or an expert.

Plus, there will be much less people on the beach (and on the waves) than there are during the busy summer months.

Grab a bite right on-site



You don’t have to go far to dig into some good grub. The resort’s Surfside Grill is a must when you just want to hang around the property.

From freshly caught fish & chips, fish tacos and burgers, to mouth-watering classic beach food, enjoy the ultimate Tofino surf and turf without stepping foot in your car.

Put yourself first



Relax your mind and feel all your stresses slowly melt away by opting for a massage right on-site.

The newly-opened By The Sea Massage and Bodywork Spa offers a variety of signature massage treatments, right by the ocean. It doesn’t get much better than that. And if you want to just relax in the bathtub — many of the suites have soaker tubs overlooking the ocean.

Warm up in the hot tub…or a sauna

If ocean-gazing from the comfort of your own private hot tub sounds like your idea of a Tofino vacation, be sure to book one of the hot tub suites.

There’s also a Nordic beachfront sauna — courtesy of Tuff City Saunas — that can be booked out for private use as well. Take turns going for a chilly dip in the ocean and then warm yourself back up in the sauna — the Nordic way.

Stay inside and play games or watch a flick



Stay cozy inside while watching the ocean from the floor-to-ceiling windows. Guest Services has plenty to keep you entertained.

Guests can “rent” out a movie and there’s a pretty big selection. They can also borrow several board games or some good old fashioned playing cards to help pass the time.

All of this and more is waiting for you — just a quick ferry jaunt and a scenic road trip away from Vancouver.

