The best hotel in Canada is decking the halls just in time for the holidays to make for an even more magical stay. Victoria’s Oak Bay Beach Hotel is transforming into a waterfront wonderland to give visitors their own Hallmark Christmas movie feeling.

This spectacular spot was actually voted the #1 hotel in the country and #19 in the world by Conde Nast Traveller Reader’s Choice for 2021.

The recognition came as no surprise to travellers who have stayed at the dreamy oasis, which has made a name for itself as a luxurious getaway where visitors can focus on wellness and adventure.

The bucket list worthy destination has plenty of amenities right on-site, including several dining options, a series of heated seaside mineral pools and a tranquil spa.

And now, guests can take part in a plethora of festivities to get into the Christmas spirit and make this holiday season one to remember.

Christmas Holidays at Oak Bay Beach Hotel

Starting Nov. 26, the hotel will feature an array of special events that will make you feel like you’re at the North Pole.

Returning to the hotel’s calendar is the iconic Breakfast with Santa, Holiday Movie Nights, Christmas Day Brunch and annual New Year’s Eve Champagne Dinner.

Breakfast with Santa

The man in red is making a list and coming to the Oak Bay Beach Hotel to check it twice. This family-style brunch service will include house-made cookie decorating, a visit from Santa Claus himself, as well as on-site photo printing by Four Frames Photo Booth to bring the merry memories home with you.

This event is taking place Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17,18 and 21.

Holiday Movie Nights

Nothing says the holidays quite like enjoying a classic flick. Guests can enjoy dinner at

FARO Pizza, followed by a favourite holiday film in the hotel’s David Foster Foundation Theatre. Of course, there will also be freshly popped popcorn.

Guests can choose from various modern or classic holiday films, including Elf, Love Actually, It’s A Wonderful Life, A White Christmas, Home Alone, and The Holiday.

The Holiday Movie Nights will be available on November 29 as well as December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21.

Christmas Day Brunch

The hugely popular Christmas Day Brunch at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel is back. Head to the dining room and grand lobby as the hotel celebrates Christmas Day with an iconic breakfast experience.

This lavish brunch event includes an omelet station and carving station with all the works, created by Executive Chef Kreg Graham.

The brunch takes place on Dec. 25 at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

Christmas Dinner

Start a new family tradition or continue an old one by enjoying Christmas dinner served at The Snug Pub. There will be a three-course set menu with two seatings at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Christmas Day. Tickets are $99 plus tax and reservations are required.

There will also be a special Christmas dinner served in the hotel’s intimate seaside dining room. Reservations for the three-course table d’hôte dinner begin at 5 p.m. and tickets are $199 plus tax.

Or enjoy a Christmas meal at FARO Handcrafted Pizza and Tasting Room. Guests are encouraged to make reservations for lunch and dinner service from 11:30 am to 9 pm. Special holiday features will be available.

Oak Bay Beach Hotel New Year’s Eve Champagne Dinner

Celebrate the last evening of the year with the hotel’s spectacular New Year’s Eve Champagne Dinner on December 31.

Guests are invited to join Executive Chef Kreg Graham as he presents and pours a unique selection of champagnes, each thoughtfully paired with a different culinary delight using locally sourced ingredients. Reservations are required.

After all of that holiday fun, kick back and relax in one of the hotel’s elegant ocean-view rooms that were designed with comfort at top of mind.

Guests can choose between two Queen-size beds or one King-size bed. Rooms range from 375 to 760 square feet and feature either marina views to the north, spectacular ocean-view rooms to the east or courtyard and city views to the south and west.

The rooms feature spa-inspired bathrooms with heated tile floors and luxurious products, as well as robes and slippers for guests.

Every room is also equipped with custom pillow-top mattresses, fireplaces, a galley kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The breathtaking suites will surely blow guests away, whether they’re staying in a guest room, boutique suite, one-bedroom or penthouse.

To book your stay, visit them online.

Oak Bay Beach Hotel

Address: 1175 Beach Dr, Victoria, BC V8S 2N2

