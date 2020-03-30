The Nine O’clock Gun is Going Off Early to Honour Healthcare Workers

Vancouver’s Nine O’clock Gun is going off a little earlier this month, as an ode to our healthcare workers.

The mainstay of Stanley Park will go off at 7 pm, instead 9 pm, to join thousands of local residents in honouring hospital workers.

Residents have been coming out to their balconies to bang pots and applaud frontline workers, every evening. It’s their way of paying homage to those who are directly fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stanley Park gun will switch to the new time slot, Monday, March 30th and will continue for all of April. It will return to its usual 9 pm firing time, Monday, April 30th.

The Nine O’clock Gun was first installed in the park in 1894 and has remained since, only now with a cage around it.

