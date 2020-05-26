The B.C. poison hotline has been getting more calls than usual, during the pandemic, as British Columbians are accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer.

According to the Drug & Poison Information Centre (DPIC), the hotline has gotten about seven calls per week in April. That’s compared to the average of less than two a week in January and February.

All those April incidents involved children under five years old. While calls about adults being exposed rose from about one per week to 3.5 a week.

Although ingesting large amounts of hand sanitizer can result in alcohol poisoning, no one has yet been seriously injured.

