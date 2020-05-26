Half Of Canadians Think The Government Is Hiding Something About COVID-19

Half of Canadians believe governments are hiding information about COVID-19, a new poll suggests.

A recent survey from Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies found 50% of Canadians think the government is purposely withholding information about the virus.

“It’s staggering, in a period where I believe trust has never been as high,” said Leger vice-president Christian Bourque.

The poll shows the highest level of distrust is in Quebec at 60%, while the number sits at 47% for British Columbians. People between the ages of 35-54 are more likely to think the government is holding out.

In comparison, 65% of U.S. citizens think the government is hiding information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study also shows that 37% of Canadians believe the virus was created in a lab, while 12% believe Bill Gates is responsible for the virus.

Another 10% think the virus was created to stop President Donald Trump from getting re-elected.

The poll surveyed 1,510 Canadians and 1,005 Americans last month.

