Richmond’s New $80M Aquatic Centre Is Opening This Month

The city of Richmond is set to unveil its new state of the art indoor aquatic facility at Minoru Centre later this month.
Slated to open Sept. 21st, it will be one of BC’s largest aquatic centres—with six bodies of water.
It also boasts it will have Canada’s largest hot tub as well as a polar plunge, which it says will be a first in the country for swimmers to enjoy a refreshing temperature of 15 degrees.
“The Minoru Centre for Active Living is a facility that everyone in the City can be proud of and we are delighted to finally be able to showcase its many features,” said Mayor Malcolm Brodie, in a news release.
“While we are only able to provide access in a controlled manner right now due to our COVID-19 safety protocols, we encourage everyone to take some time to come and experience the centre themselves.”
The facility features a 7,000 square foot leisure pool with a mega drop bucket, a rapid flowing river channel, a slide and an errant rain cloud shower.
There’s also two 25 metre pools with 14 different lanes to suit a variety of recreational and lane swimming needs.
Water lovers will find plenty of activities to take part in from aqua fit classes and a water climbing wall to a drop slide and of course—a diving board.
Minoru Centre has put several added COVID-19 safety measures in place, including reduced capacity and offering limited drop-in sessions on a first come first served basis.
It will be open from 6 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. Monday to Friday and 7 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Sundays.
Minoru Centre for Active Living
When: Opens Monday, Sept. 21st 2020
Where: 7191 Granville Avenue, Richmond
