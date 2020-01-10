A New 8,500 Sq-Ft Gym Just Opened and There’s FREE Admission This Weekend

In celebration of its new opening, a Richmond gym is letting people test it out for free this weekend.

Spanning 8,500 square feet, this new gym offers cardio, strength and stretching equipment, alongside a plethora of classes.

While it opened January 1, the centre is welcoming everyone to check out the facilities with free admission between 7 am to 9 pm on Saturday, January 11th.

Throughout the day, there will be tour and classes available, including ones in core conditioning, dance and yoga. The classes are all happening in a 1,900-square-foot fitness studio.

There will also be 30-minute group “try-it” classes between 12-6 pm that day.

After the free gym workout day, admission is $5.90 for youth, $7.25 for adults and $5.90 for seniors.

It’s located on the second floor of the Minoru Centre for Active Living. The gym is open everyday from 7 am-9 pm, except on Sundays and stat holidays. From there, it runs from 8 am-5 pm.

