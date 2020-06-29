Microsoft is closing 83 locations across Canada, including ones in Burnaby and Vancouver. The company made the announcement, Friday, saying they will instead focus on their online site.

“Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location,” said Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter in a press release.

The brand had originally begun opening retail locations in the last decade to try and compete with Apple stores.

The decision to close its locations comes after the brand temporarily closed stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The company will continue to invest in digital innovation across software and hardware,” reads the press release.

Microsoft has local stores inside Metropolis at Metrotown, and CF Pacific Centre.

Army & Navy is another store that has announced they’re closing, after the pandemic.

