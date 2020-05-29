Army & Navy Is Hosting One Last Shoe Sale Before They Close For Good

Army & Navy is closing its doors after 101 years, but that won’t stop them from having one last shoe sale.

The New Westminster location is opening its doors, Thursday June 4th for what owners are calling a “final, multimillion-dollar liquidation sale.”

Spring and Summer women’s apparel and shoes will be on sale for 40% off. Meanwhile, men’s clothes, workwear and fishing and outdoor supplies will be 25% off. Groceries will also be 25% off.

The store announced, earlier in May, that they are closing for good, due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

The final Army & Navy sale starts Thursday at 10 am and features more than 4,000 pairs of shoes.

It will include brand names like Nine West, Naturalizer, BCBG, Anne Klein, Sam Edelman, Hush Puppy and Bandolino.

