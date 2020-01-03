Man Steals TransLink Bus, Goes On Joyride While Driver Goes On Bathroom Break

When a TransLink bus driver took a break in Surrey last week, a man decided to go for a joyride.

The 28-year-old was arrested after stealing the N19 bus from Surrey Central Station. The bus driver had left the bus running while he went to the bathroom.

RELATED: Unifor Releases Details of New, Post-Strike, Bus Operators Contract

With no passengers in the vehicle, the man got behind the wheel and took it for a spin at about 2 am last Thursday.

“When the bus operator came out, the bus was gone,” said Metro Vancouver Transit Police Sgt. Clint Hampton told CBC.

Luckily, there were no injuries. Transit police and Surrey RCMP used GPS to track down the bus.

Police found him and the TransLink bus at Fraser Highway and 176th Street.

TransLink said they will review the incident and police are recommending charging $5,000 for theft.

If you enjoyed this story, check out RCMP’s annual list of most wanted criminals.

For more Vancouver news, check out our News section.