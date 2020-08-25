This BC Farm Put Up A Giant Rainbow To Celebrate POC & LGBTQ2+

The Abbotsford Sunflower Festival is back and has an all-new photo-opp to enjoy this summer.
The newly-installed Valley Rainbow was put up in celebration of people of colour and the LGBTQ2+ community. Find this vibrant symbol of diversity at Maan Farms.
“The Valley Rainbow is a representation of our Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) and LGBTQ2s+ employees, patrons, and community members. During sunflower season, it will stand in the field, bringing light to Indigenous invisibility, anti-blackness, transphobia, homophobia, and all racial and sexual orientation injustices,” said Amir Maan, operations manager and farmer.
“Our embrace is intersectional, supporting equal treatment and rights for everyone.”
You can take in this beautiful display after a stroll through the sunflower field. While you’re there check out the many other activities available on-site.
The Abbotsford Sunflower Festival features a petting zoo with barn animals, corn maze, zip line, giant play fort and a tire crawl.
The Valley Rainbow at the Abbotsford Sunflower Festival
When: Aug. 19 to Sept. 13, 2020
Where: Maan Farms, 790 McKenzie Road
Cost: Festival admission is $15-$17 per person
For more things to do in BC before summer ends, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.
