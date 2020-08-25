This BC Farm Put Up A Giant Rainbow To Celebrate POC & LGBTQ2+

The Abbotsford Sunflower Festival is back and has an all-new photo-opp to enjoy this summer.

The newly-installed Valley Rainbow was put up in celebration of people of colour and the LGBTQ2+ community. Find this vibrant symbol of diversity at Maan Farms.

“The Valley Rainbow is a representation of our Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) and LGBTQ2s+ employees, patrons, and community members. During sunflower season, it will stand in the field, bringing light to Indigenous invisibility, anti-blackness, transphobia, homophobia, and all racial and sexual orientation injustices,” said Amir Maan, operations manager and farmer.

You Might Also Like:

“Our embrace is intersectional, supporting equal treatment and rights for everyone.”

You can take in this beautiful display after a stroll through the sunflower field. While you’re there check out the many other activities available on-site.

The Abbotsford Sunflower Festival features a petting zoo with barn animals, corn maze, zip line, giant play fort and a tire crawl.

The Valley Rainbow at the Abbotsford Sunflower Festival

When: Aug. 19 to Sept. 13, 2020



Where: Maan Farms, 790 McKenzie Road

Cost: Festival admission is $15-$17 per person

For more things to do in BC before summer ends, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.