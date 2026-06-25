There’s less than a month left for someone to claim a $500,000 lottery ticket that was sold in Vancouver. If you’ve been neglecting to check your tickets, then you might be that lucky person.

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According to BCLC, all lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. This ticket was for the July 21, 2025 draw, so time is definitely running out for the winner to pick up their cheque.

“BCLC is encouraging players who purchased a ticket for the July 21, 2025 draw in Vancouver to check their tickets for the winning Extra draw numbers: 7, 16, 67 and 98.”

Check your bags, suitcases, pockets, junk drawers— wherever you might have left a winning Daily Grand ticket.

BCLC Lottery Winners This Year

B.C. has had a fair number of winners so far this year. In fact, a Langley man won $500,000 from the Daily Grand, but his wife didn’t believe him when he initially told her about it. Reportedly, he had to show her the screen to prove it. Afterwards, the two went on a nice dinner to celebrate.

A Surrey man literally woke up to winning $5 million this year, as well. He received a life-changing e-mail when he was getting out of bed one morning: “When I got this notification, I checked and saw a five with lots of zeros.”

“So far in 2026, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $18 million in winnings from Extra and more than $3 million in winnings from Daily Grand,” said BCLC.

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