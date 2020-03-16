Drive-Thru Krispy Kreme for Special St. Patrick’s Day Donuts

Some mischievous leprechauns have turned the doughnuts at Krispy Kreme green. Of course it’s just temporary, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
The green versions of their signature doughnuts are available for a limited-time only, so act quickly in order to get your hands on one (or a dozen).
Plus, Krispy Kreme has a drive-thru, so you don’t even need to enter the store to get a taste of these green treats.
You Might Also Like:
- Where To Dine Like An Irish For St. Patty’s Day In Vancouver
- Get The Best Of Both Worlds With Cereal Pancakes At This Eatery
They also have a festive new Leprechaun Trap doughnut that looks like a pot of gold, but is actually filled with Irish Kreme.
There will only be limited quantities of these ones that are dipped in yellow icing and are decorated with a leprechaun sugar candy.
You can get them now up until St Paddy’s Day on Tuesday, March 17th.
View this post on Instagram
O' My! Mischievous #leprechauns have found their way into shops & are turning 🍩s green in celebration of #StPatricksDay! 💚☘️ Starting Saturday March 14 through Tuesday 17th, you can try some of your favorite #doughnuts, greenified! All info and participating US & CAN shops found on website. #KrispyKreme
Green doughnuts at Krispy Kreme
When: Now through March 17, 2020
Where: 7153 120 Street, Delta
For more must-try eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.