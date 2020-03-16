Drive-Thru Krispy Kreme for Special St. Patrick’s Day Donuts

Some mischievous leprechauns have turned the doughnuts at Krispy Kreme green. Of course it’s just temporary, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The green versions of their signature doughnuts are available for a limited-time only, so act quickly in order to get your hands on one (or a dozen).

Plus, Krispy Kreme has a drive-thru, so you don’t even need to enter the store to get a taste of these green treats.

You Might Also Like:

They also have a festive new Leprechaun Trap doughnut that looks like a pot of gold, but is actually filled with Irish Kreme.

There will only be limited quantities of these ones that are dipped in yellow icing and are decorated with a leprechaun sugar candy.

You can get them now up until St Paddy’s Day on Tuesday, March 17th.

Green doughnuts at Krispy Kreme

When: Now through March 17, 2020

Where: 7153 120 Street, Delta

For more must-try eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.