Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts This Week

National Donut Day is coming up, and what’s better than to celebrate the occasion with a free donut.

For one day only on Friday June 4th, Krispy Kreme will be offering their famous sugary treat for free at their only BC location situated at 7153 120th street in North Delta.

You can pick from any of the delicious flavours you want, but only while supplies last.

The free donut deal will be limited to one per customer, and is only offered in person at the counter or drive-thru.

Looking to try something new? You may want to grab one of their new tropical paradise themed donuts that are bound to get you in the summer mood.

