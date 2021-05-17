Kid-Friendly Trails In Metro Vancouver That Are 3 Km And Under

The family that explores the great outdoors together, stays together. Check out the best family-friendly trails in Metro Vancouver that are 3 km or under.

RELATED: 9 Kid-Friendly Hikes In British Columbia That Are 2 Kilometers and Under

Kid-Friendly Trails In Metro Vancouver

George C. Reifel Migratory Bird Sanctuary, Delta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Gilbert (@4e_lost_in_travel)

Go for a scenic stroll at this sanctuary in Delta with lots of birds to discover along the way. It’s the perfect activity for the whole family to enjoy, especially if you’re an avid “birder.” The park has both shorter and longer trails depending on your preference, with minimal elevation gain.

Shoreline Trail, Port Moody

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aiming__travel

Visit the beautiful Shoreline Trail in Port Moody for a fun-filled afternoon with the family. It’s located right along the shores of the Burrard Inlet and has a 2.3 km trail to explore with minimal elevation gain. Dogs are also allowed as long as they’re on a leash.

Barnet Marine Park, Burnaby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riverdog Adventures (@riverdogadventures)

Spend a day at the beach with the family at this popular spot in Burnaby. There’s a scenic trail that is just under 2 km with minimal elevation, as well as a picnic area and several off-leash areas for dogs. You can even go for a swim after.

Kanaka Creek Riverfront, Maple Ridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Silva (@britt_silva)

Another family (and dog) friendly spot that is located along the shore of the Fraser River in Maple Ridge. It’s an easy 2.5 km walk down on the lower section of Kanaka Creek, with very little elevation gain and it takes about an hour to complete.

Bert Flinn Park, Port Moody

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eason (@exploringlilstormcloud)

Head to this Port Moody park that has a number of scenic hiking trails that pass through lush forests and make for an easy walk. The 2.6 km route has an elevation gain of 40 meters and takes about an hour to complete.

Rice Lake, North Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kιƚƚყ Lιɳɠ (@_kit_l)

Discover this calm and quiet lake right on the edge of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver. Soak up all the natural beauty the area has to offer during the 3 km loop that takes about an hour to complete, with minimal elevation gain.

Teapot Hill, Chilliwack (Fraser Valley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bowen Island Soap Company (@bowenislandsoapco)

Find this hidden gem in the serene area of Cultus Lake in Chilliwack. The easy 2.5 km trek has a lot to offer, with dozens of whimsical teapots that are strewn along the trail. It has an elevation gain of about 250 meters, with breathtaking views up at the top.

You Might Also Like:

For more things to do and see in BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.