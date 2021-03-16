Your Local Pizza Hut and KFC Just Brought Back Their Popcorn Chicken Pizza

Pizza Hut is stepping up its Za game in a big way. The pizza giant just added a KFC popcorn chicken pizza to its line-up but act quickly, it will only be available for a limited-time.
The epic pizza pie obviously combines pizza with KFC’s signature popcorn chicken so you can get the best of both worlds.
It’s made up of KFC gravy, cheese, sweet corn and then of course popcorn chicken, all on top of a pan crust.
Diners can order it in either a medium ($16.99) or large ($19.99) size, although prices may vary depending on location.
The new offering is available at locations across Canada until the end of April.
KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza at Pizza Hut
When: Order it now until April 30, 2021
Where: Available at locations across Canada
Cost: Approximately $16.99 for a medium and $19.99 for a large but prices may vary depending on location
