This Vancouver Joint Just Added All-Day Breakfast Ramen To Its Menu

The only thing better than breakfast ramen is all-day breakfast ramen. Vancouverites can now dig into a breakfast-style ramen any time of the day courtesy of Kinton Ramen at UBC.

The Japanese take on a classic North American breakfast features thick noodles in a vegetarian miso broth.

It’s then topped off with: pork belly, onsen tamago (traditional Japanese low temperature egg which is slow cooked), kakiage, sweet corn, scallions, nori, chili pepper, chili oil, butter and a blow-torched tomato with Swiss cheese.

This must-try special will only be on during the month of March so make sure to stop by and grab a bowl while you can.

It’s available for dine-in, take out and delivery.

Their all-day breakfast ramen is priced at $14.95. Eggs benny lovers can add an extra onsen tamago for an additional $2.

When: Special is available throughout the month of March

Where: Find it at UBC, #102-6111 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $14.95

