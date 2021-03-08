New Metrotown Restaurant Serves Black Chicken Wings and No They’re Not Burnt

Fried chicken connoisseurs, have you tried this new Burnaby fried chicken joint?

Chirpyhut Fried Chicken is known for its crispy fried chicken available as a whole (as well as individual pieces). However, their signature item that has become “insta-famous” is Meteorite Chicken Wings.

Already open in Richmond and Vancouver, Burnaby’s Metrotown area will get to experience the black chicken as well.

These black chicken wings are all the rage but how do they do it?

The secret is… squid ink.

Squid ink does more than colour the food black, it has been used to actually make foods taste better.

Along with their popular fried chicken, Chirpyhut also serves chicken sandwiches that can come on a black squid ink bun.

Would you try?

