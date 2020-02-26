Jurassic World Actor Chris Pratt Gives Shoutout To B.C.’s Beauty

The interior of B.C. is serving as the scene for the latest Jurassic World film and actor Chris Pratt seems pretty happy about it.

The 40-year-old actor began filming in B.C. this month and posted a video to praise the province’s beauty.

In the video, he captured the blue and pink skies, as he drove past and commented more than once on how beautiful B.C. is.

“Kamloops, British Columbia is so beautiful,” Pratt said in the post. “Good lord, that sun. Wow.”

Pratt is acting in the third installation of Jurassic World, which is under the working title, Arcadia. This is the sixth movie in the Jurassic franchise.

Filming takes place in various locations throughout B.C. between February 24 and March 6th.

An open casting call was held earlier this month, seeking “workers, fishermen and townsfolk.”

The movie is set to hit theatres June 21, 2021. But while you’re waiting, check out Jurassic World Live, happening this year.

