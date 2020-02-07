Jurassic World 3 Will Pay You to Be an Extra When They Film in B.C.

The dinosaurs of Jurassic World are looking for you – to be an extra in the latest film.

The popular movie franchise is gearing up to film Jurassic World 3 and they’re seeking actors to play millworkers, fishermen and townsfolk.

Actors must between 25-65 years old and apply before Friday, February 21st.

Filming begins just a few days later, from February 25 to March 6. And you won’t have to go far because filming is happening in B.C., about an hour outside of Merritt.

Extras will have to be available for one to two days in between those dates.

Those interested can apply online at Freeman Casting. And once you’ve made the call, you’ll be able to see it all go down when the third instalment premieres June 11, 2021.

So, will we be seeing you amongst the Dino’s next year?

If you love this thrilling series, but don’t think you’ve got the chops to act in it, check out Jurassic World Live Tour in Vancouver May 21-24, 2020.

